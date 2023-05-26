YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s Board of Trustees held a special meeting Friday to discuss several items, including the search for a new president.

The board passed a resolution establishing a Presidential Search Guidance Committee and setting a timeline for the search.

The committee says it will recommend a search firm to the board next month. A committee will then select candidates as finalists.

The board intends for the president-designee to begin in the role no later than Fall 2024.

Former YSU President Jim Tressel retired last February.