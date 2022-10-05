YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is back in session, and there was an important class on campus on Wednesday.

The YSU Police Department hosted a training session, telling faculty and students what to do in case of an active shooter situation.

The session was just a sit-down meeting. They have stopped using real-life scenarios because that could be a trigger to some and defeat the purpose.

The information is important, but not a requirement for students and staff.

“A lot of our students are already trained and accustomed to this training. So we like to get a lot more involved in it and a lot more trained up on this, especially for our staff and our faculty,” said YSU Police Chief Shawn Varso.

YSU has adopted the “Run, Hide, Fight” method, which is endorsed at the local, state and federal level.