YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU is advertising multiple job openings, including a school nurse, residence hall monitor, custodial technician, program coordinator for admissions and many more.

Here are the job openings with a link for more information:

Academic Leader – Multiple Locations
Ctr for Human Services Dev
https://bit.ly/3GxaB0B

Counselor, Penguin Service Center
Registration & Records
https://bit.ly/3MB8gFP

Residence Hall Monitor
Housing
https://bit.ly/3GwsyfP

Custodial Technician 3
Janitorial Services
https://bit.ly/3MDC30e

Coordinator, Community Engagement and Event Operations
Rich Center for Autism
https://bit.ly/3ZWPz2n

Academic Operations Specialist 2, Dept. of Visual and Dramatic Arts
Dean Cliffe College of CreativeArts
https://bit.ly/3mlDo1b

Software Integration Analyst 2
IT Application Services
https://bit.ly/3KNlTjI

School Nurse
Rich Center for Autism
https://bit.ly/41g8yG1

Program Coordinator, Admissions and Recruitment
Dean Cliffe College of CreativeArts
https://bit.ly/40YqG7C

Instructor, Networking and Telecommunications
Center for Workforce Educ & Innov
https://bit.ly/41hv6Gk