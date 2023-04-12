YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU is advertising multiple job openings, including a school nurse, residence hall monitor, custodial technician, program coordinator for admissions and many more.
Here are the job openings with a link for more information:
Academic Leader – Multiple Locations
Ctr for Human Services Dev
https://bit.ly/3GxaB0B
Counselor, Penguin Service Center
Registration & Records
https://bit.ly/3MB8gFP
Residence Hall Monitor
Housing
https://bit.ly/3GwsyfP
Custodial Technician 3
Janitorial Services
https://bit.ly/3MDC30e
Coordinator, Community Engagement and Event Operations
Rich Center for Autism
https://bit.ly/3ZWPz2n
Academic Operations Specialist 2, Dept. of Visual and Dramatic Arts
Dean Cliffe College of CreativeArts
https://bit.ly/3mlDo1b
Software Integration Analyst 2
IT Application Services
https://bit.ly/3KNlTjI
School Nurse
Rich Center for Autism
https://bit.ly/41g8yG1
Program Coordinator, Admissions and Recruitment
Dean Cliffe College of CreativeArts
https://bit.ly/40YqG7C
Instructor, Networking and Telecommunications
Center for Workforce Educ & Innov
https://bit.ly/41hv6Gk