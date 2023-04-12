YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU is advertising multiple job openings, including a school nurse, residence hall monitor, custodial technician, program coordinator for admissions and many more.

Here are the job openings with a link for more information:

Academic Leader – Multiple Locations

Ctr for Human Services Dev

https://bit.ly/3GxaB0B

Counselor, Penguin Service Center

Registration & Records

https://bit.ly/3MB8gFP

Residence Hall Monitor

Housing

https://bit.ly/3GwsyfP

Custodial Technician 3

Janitorial Services

https://bit.ly/3MDC30e

Coordinator, Community Engagement and Event Operations

Rich Center for Autism

https://bit.ly/3ZWPz2n

Academic Operations Specialist 2, Dept. of Visual and Dramatic Arts

Dean Cliffe College of CreativeArts

https://bit.ly/3mlDo1b

Software Integration Analyst 2

IT Application Services

https://bit.ly/3KNlTjI

School Nurse

Rich Center for Autism

https://bit.ly/41g8yG1

Program Coordinator, Admissions and Recruitment

Dean Cliffe College of CreativeArts

https://bit.ly/40YqG7C

Instructor, Networking and Telecommunications

Center for Workforce Educ & Innov

https://bit.ly/41hv6Gk