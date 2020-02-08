YSU guides students in a diversity and inclusion workshop

Reverend Dr. Jamie Washington, the speaker of the event, says prepping the next generation of leaders is very important

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University held a Diversity and Inclusion workshop at the Kilcawley Center Saturday for one of their African American History Month events.

Reverend Dr. Jamie Washington was the speaker of the event and over 30 students and faculty attended.

The goal of the event was to help guide and prepare students to lead the next generation.

Reverend Washington says prepping the next generation of leaders is very important.

“So it’s building diverse communities to work for the next round, so all of us have an opportunity to be on the planet and do our part. So we’re getting this group ready for their work,” said Washington.

YSU has a variety of events throughout February to celebrate African American History Month and you can find the dates and times here.