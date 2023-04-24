COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – State Rep. Al Cutrona (R-Canfield) announced Monday that the State Controlling Board approved a total of $1.18 million for renovations at Youngstown State University.

“I supported and advocated for this funding to the Valley,” Cutrona said. “We must invest in our community and education and I’m honored to support $1.18 million for our Valley’s future.”

This project comes from House Bill 597.

The renovations will be for YSU’s STEM building, Moser Hall. The building hasn’t seen renovations for several years. It includes multiple departments like engineering, physics, and geological science.

The renovations will add upgrades to the building’s auditorium as well as introduce new classrooms.

The next controlling board meeting is scheduled for May 8.