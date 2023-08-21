YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University is one of six universities in the state to receive $2 million aimed at supporting students pursuing an education in the behavioral health field.

The funds come as part of the Great Minds Fellowship, a recent initiative by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, which aids students pursuing a degree or certificate in behavioral health fields such as social work, marriage and family therapy, mental health counseling, psychiatric/mental health nursing and substance abuse/addiction counseling.

Students accepted to the fellowship will be eligible for up to $10,000. This money may come in the form of a scholarship, a paid internship at one of Ohio’s Community Behavioral Health Centers, and covered costs for any required licensure or preparation exams.

Students should speak with their adviser or department chair for more information on the application process. They must be able to graduate within two years of receiving the fellowship.