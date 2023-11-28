YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Foundation is speaking out against the hiring process of Republican Congressman Bill Johnson as the university’s new president.

In a statement, those at the Foundation said the following:

“We would have preferred a more inclusive process that represented the University’s students, faculty, and staff, along with its donor base, supporters, and alumni. During the past few days many of these individuals have reached out to the YSU Foundation trustees to express their concerns and their reluctance to provide on-going support moving forward. While the YSU Foundation will always be the support organization for student scholarships and other educational enhancements, the YSU Foundation believes that it is our responsibility, in the best interests of the University and community, to raise our concerns with the recent presidential search process and its effect upon the YSU Foundation’s exercise of its mission.” Youngstown State University Foundation

There has been widespread opposition to Johnson’s hiring, which was announced on Nov. 21.

A rally was also held in support of his hiring.