YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fixture on YSU’s campus is finally getting a name.

The fountain just outside of Kilcawley Center is now named after Daniel H. Becker. He’s chief executive of Becker Funeral Homes.

The area is now named “Daniel H. Becker Family Fountain Commons.”

This naming is to recognize his gift of $1 million. That money is being used towards scholarships.

The fountain sits at the center of the campus. For five decades it’s been a place where students have gathered to study, eat and socialize.