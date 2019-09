The Penguins came out on top with a 54-28 victory over the Bison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Fans of the YSU Penguins gathered outside of Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday to tailgate before the home opener against the Howard Bison.

Pop-up tents were spread across the parking lot, featuring tailgate traditions like corn hole, grills and Penguin pride all around.

