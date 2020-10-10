YSU faculty union votes to strike

86% of those who voted in the union voted yes to the strike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, Youngstown State University’s faculty union, YSU-OEA, voted to strike.

Of the 337 member union, about 97% voted. 86% voted yes to the strike, 9% voted against it and 5% abstained from voting.

Once the state chapter of the Ohio Education Association sanctions the move, the strike will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.

YSU students will be on fall break, giving YSU administration two days to make a deal with the union without interrupting classes.

“This decision reinforces what members said last week when they voted overwhelmingly to accept Judge Widgeon’s fact-finding report and we hope that Administration hears us too, this time,” YSU-OEA spokesperson Mark Vopat said in a press release.

Friday night, a tentative contract agreement was reached with the YSU Association for Classified Employees.

