YSU faculty union votes ‘No Confidence’ to administration’s pandemic response

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of YSU’s faculty union (YSU-OEA) and YSU’s Association of Classified Employees (YSU-ACE) voted “No Confidence” this week in YSU administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote comes after a vote of no confidence motion was introduced by YSU-OEAs spokesperson and Beeghly College of Liberal Arts, Social Sciences and Education faculty senator Mark Vopat during Wednesday’s YSU Academic Senate meeting.

The meeting included a defense of the administration’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts by YSU Provost Brien Smith and an anti-vaccine mandate presentation by Professor of Engineering Mike Costarell.

After the meeting, the Senate Executive Committee postponed the vote until a later date, citing ‘procedural reasons.’

YSU-OEA has also filed an association grievance, according to a release, alleging that YSU has failed in its

contractual obligation to provide a safe and healthful working environment.

A hearing on the grievance will be held in a couple of weeks with union and administration representatives.

YSU-OEA President Susan Clutter said the university’s failure to implement a comprehensive testing and tracing plan, its failure to upgrade building ventilation and filtration systems it claimed in August had already been completed. She added its failure to respond to YSU-OEA’s request for a vaccine mandate for campus “shows that the university’s handling of the pandemic is dangerously incomplete, uncoordinated and irresponsible.”

After months of what they call “confusing and inconsistent messages,” YSU-OEA insisted administration institute a vaccine mandate across campus by December 1, among other requests.

However, YSU-OEA say classes have remained at capacity and approximately 10,000 N95 masks purchased by YSU remain undistributed.

“That so many other Ohio universities have managed to put an effective system in place while YSU is still ‘formulating its plans’ is alarming and unacceptable – administration’s entire response has been about taking unnecessary risks with the lives of faculty, staff, our students and our community,” Clutter said.

SU-ACE President Chuck Shaffer said its executive committee polled its membership about issuing a no confidence vote against the administration’s handling of COVID-19.

“While we do not support all of OEA’s demands, YSU-ACE decided to stand with OEA and the vote of no confidence in the administration for how they have handled the entirety of the pandemic response,” Shaffer said.

Currently, YSU has the following protocols listed on their website:

Individuals on campus are required to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public settings.

Individuals on campus are encouraged to physically distance according to their personal needs.

Disinfecting wipes/sprays will be provided in classrooms that are used for face-to-face course instruction

Faculty and students should wipe down their work areas at the beginning and end of each class

Any concerns/issues should be communicated immediately to EOHS

YSU also asks anyone coming onto campus perform a daily health assessment, including temperature check and symptom check.

On Friday night, YSU spokesman Ron Cole issued the following statement in response to the vote: