YSU faculty union issues 10-day strike notice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The union that represents faculty at Youngstown State University issued a 10-day strike notice Thursday.

The notice from YSU Ohio Educational Association (YSU-OEA) comes after stalled negotiations and the release of a fact-finder’s report that the university administration did not agree with.

The strike notice is a procedural step and required by Ohio law. It does not mean that a strike is imminent or inevitable, according to YSU-OEA.

The union nor university officials have voted to accept or reject the fact finder’s report. YSU-OEA negotiators say that if either side rejects the findings, they should go back to the bargaining table.

Union leaders say they see a strike as a last resort.

YSU-OEA leadership believes the recommendations in the fact-finder’s report, which consistently support retaining current contract language, validate their requests to postpone negotiations to next year because of the pandemic–appeals the administration repeatedly denied.

Kevin Kralj, JD, YSU director of labor and employee relations, wrote that the report recommends a 6% pay increase over three years, while other employees have taken pay cuts.