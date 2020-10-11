YSU faculty union continues negotiations

Local News

On Saturday, Youngstown State University’s faculty union, YSU-OEA, voted to strike

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University’s faculty union, YSU-OEA, is negotiating with YSU administration Sunday afternoon.

The negotiations began at 3 p.m. according to YSU-OEA spokesman Mark Vopat.

On Saturday, Youngstown State University’s faculty union, YSU-OEA, voted to strike.

Of the 337 member union, about 97% voted. 86% voted yes to the strike, 9% voted against it and 5% abstained from voting.

YSU has a section on their website with more information for students about the strike.

Friday night, a tentative contract agreement was reached with the YSU Association for Classified Employees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com