YSU Faculty union concerned about focus as administration plans for future

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s faculty union says it is disappointed with the actions of the Board of Trustees this week.

Trustees are looking at ways to cut costs and streamline academic programs. The administration is concerned that the number of high school graduates is trending downward and lower college enrollments are expected.

The YSU-OEA wanted a full assessment of non-academic units before making any decisions on reducing or eliminating academic programs.

The union made the request to the YSU Academic Senate this week, but trustees rejected that appeal, union leaders said.

At the trustees meeting, a presentation was given on possible changes to academic programs. However, the list was not given to the YSU faculty union, according to union leaders.

YSU-OEA President Suz Cutler says she is concerned that YSU does not have a clear plan on how to guide program changes beyond the review process.

WKBN 27 First News reached out YSU administration but has not heard back as of this report.