YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University escapes a lawsuit regarding the construction project bidding of the Arlington Parking Facility.

A lawsuit was filed on September 28 by Marucci and Gaffney Excavating Company. The document alleged YSU awarded the contract to the only other bidder, Steel Valley Contractors “in violation of competitive bidding laws and YSU’s request for proposals.”

The project is publicly funded and is subject to competitive bidding laws. It requires YSU to contract to the “lowest responsive and responsible bidder.”

Marucci and Gaffney claimed the Steel Valley Contractors bid had mathematical errors, making their company appear to be lowest bidder.

On Tuesday, the lawsuit was dismissed by Marucci and Gaffney after the university provided a letter saying they are rejecting all bids to Steel Valley Contractors.