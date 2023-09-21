YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Though for the third year in a row total fall enrollment at Youngstown State University has decreased for the fall semester, there are some optimistic trends in the figures.

Numbers released this week show fall semester enrollment has fallen to 10,993. This marks a drop of 2.7% in two years, where in 2021 fall enrollment sat at 11,298 students.

The number of undergraduate students is down 10.1% over the course of two years.

The number of graduate students, however, has increased from 1,851 in 2021 to 2,501 in 2023 — an increase of 35%.

The number of international students has almost tripled since 2021. In 2021, there were 340 international students enrolled; in 2023, that number has jumped to 953 — an increase of 180%.