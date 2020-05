This year, the festival is happening online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The annual Youngstown State University English Festival kicked off today but in a very different way than in years past.

This year, the festival is happening online. It started at 10 a.m. Wednesday with a welcome message on YouTube from YSU President Jim Tressel.

The event is also live on Facebook.

Over the next three days, students will play games and meet authors from this year’s book selections.

Awards will be handed out Friday.