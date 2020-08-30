YSU departments offer virtual concert series

The Muse Series will bring artists from inside the outside the YSU community for performances inside the McDonough museum

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The McDonough Museum of Art and Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University are teaming up to provide a virtual concert series.

The Muse Series will bring artists from inside and outside the YSU community for performances inside the McDonough Museum, including current and former YSU students.

The first performance is by the Dana Piano Trio and is up on YouTube now.

McDonough Museum of Art Director Claudia Berlinski says she hopes this gives everyone at home something to enjoy.

“To stay in touch with our community, and I’m sure Dana School of Music does as well, and to keep a presence and to let everyone know we are still here and we’re still working and we’re still producing music and art. Hopefully, this will keep them engaged in the arts,” Berlinski said.

Berlinski hopes the virtual concert series can continue even when they can reopen the concert to an audience.

The McDonough Museum of Art is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.