YSU community makes signs ahead of planned rally against program cuts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Monday night, Youngstown State University students and community members were busy making signs for Tuesday’s rally.

They’re urging the university to keep the Northeast Ohio Masters in Fine Arts program at YSU, as well as reconsider the other program cuts they’re making.

YSU is one of four schools in the state that’s part of the program and actually founded the NEOMFA program.

“This is an amazing program. It brought me actually from Michigan. I would never have ended up in Ohio if it wasn’t for this program at YSU and it brings people from out of state,” said NEOMFA program ambassador and student Cassandra Lawton.

Anyone is welcome to join the rally. It starts at noon in front of DeBartolo Hall on YSU’s campus and there will be pizza and coffee.