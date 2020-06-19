YSU commemorates Juneteenth through virtual performance

In the video, YSU adjunct professor Jaron LeGrair led a performance of "I Know Where I've Been"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Students and faculty from YSU’s Dana School of Music came together virtually to celebrate Juneteenth on Friday.

In the video, YSU adjunct professor Jaron LeGrair led a performance of “I Know Where I’ve Been” from the musical Hairspray and was joined by members of Voices of YSU.

“All of us were able to collectively use our voices to empathize with those who have suffered systemic injustice in our country and around the world while using art and music as a vehicle to listen, understand and transform a society that demands significant change for equality,” said assistant professor of vocal music education and gospel choir director Daniel Keown.

The video was released in recognition of Juneteenth, which commemorates the last African American slaves being officially freed in the United States on June 19, 1865.

“It is now our time and our generation that needs to make a change regarding the injustices that keep happening to people of color. I know where I’ve been, and I know my own experiences. This song is not just about our generation – of knowing where we’ve been, but it’s also about understanding where our ancestors have been,” said Chaste Chapman, a member of Voices of YSU.

You can watch the full performance in the video above.