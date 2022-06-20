YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A parking deck at Youngstown State University is closed for demolition.

The M60 deck at the corner of Lincoln and Fith avenues is will be torn down to make way for a 163-space surface lot.

The deck officially closed on Monday. Over the last two years, portions of the M60 deck have become unusable. In 2021, levels 3 and 4 were closed. Level 2 was closed earlier this year. YSU’s largest parking deck is on Wick Avenue. It holds over 2,000 vehicles.

YSU officials say there is alternative parking on campus and they don’t expect any parking issues.