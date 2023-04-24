YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new place on the YSU campus to get charged up and feel connected.

Solar powered charging stations have been installed around the fountain outside of Kilcawley. They look like picnic tables, but the umbrellas have solar panels which capture the sun’s energy.

The picnic tables have wireless charging stations plus places where you can plug in either via USB cable or a regular power cord to get off-the-grid power — day or night.

The tables came from a Michigan-based company, which has installed hundreds around America on college campuses and other public locations.