YSU changes name of Division of Mulicultural Affairs to increase inclusion

The woman who leads the office feels the change shows the university is being progressive and understanding students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State wants to be a campus known for a climate of mutual respect and acceptance.

On Wednesday, the board of trustees approved changing the name of the Division of Multicultural Affairs to the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Voice vote approved the change and there were no objections.

Carol Bennett leads the office. She’s been on campus since mid-October and feels the name change will be a big boost for years to come.

“Higher educational institutions, they want students to come, they want students to graduate, they want them to have that continual attachment after they graduate,” Bennett said. “Providing them with the best experiences in the sense of belonging will give them that and then we’ll have some great alumni.”

She feels the change also means the university is being progressive and understanding the students.