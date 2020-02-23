YSU celebrates the french horn with their 8th annual Horn Day

This is one of the many events the school puts on for specific instruments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University held their 8th annual Horn Day at Bliss Hall Sunday afternoon.

Musicians, students and others from the community came out to celebrate the french horn.

The event included a performance and masterclass by Elizabeth Freimuth, the principal horn of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Horn professor at YSU Sean Yancer says having Freimuth is a great learning opportunity for his horn students.

“She’s an expert and she’s passing her knowledge to students, not only playing for her but watching her teach,” said Yancer.

The group gathered together at the end of the event to play together.