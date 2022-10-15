YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University held its homecoming parade Saturday.

The marching band, Greek life members, and many others paraded up Fifth Avenue past the stadium.

The floats entered a competition. The first place winner receiving $3,000. This years’ winners were members of Theta Chi and Black Ice, a hip-hop team from YSU.

The groups partnered together to performed a dance and construct a penguin float. Theta Chi member Jake Stewart said everyone is excited to put the funds to good use.

“We do a lot of work around the community, so like hopefully benefit that,” Stewart said.

Stewart said they will use the funds to help raise money for the military.