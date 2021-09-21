YSU career fair makes new addition to help students with post-graduation plans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, over 50 employers and graduate programs took part in YSU’s career fair.

It was held to help students explore options for their future.

There was an array of part time jobs, internship opportunities as well as post graduation jobs.

Representatives from various graduate programs were in attendance as well, that way students weren’t limited to just jobs as an option for post-graduation plans.

“So this is our first time having a mixed career fair with a graduate program fair as well. So students are not only meeting employers, but they’re meeting program representatives from things like our counseling program, our masters in public health — a really broad set of opportunities,” said Dr. Justin Edwards, director of career exploration and development.

One of the main goals was to show the importance of part time employment while in school and being sure students understand all of the available opportunities.