YSU building scheduled for renovation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State’s Athletic Department has plans to renovate parts of Beeghly Center.

The renovations include replacing some seating for safety compliance and handicapped accessibility.

A new training room is also being built. Also being considered is possibly putting in on-court loge seating on the north end of the basketball court.

YSU is looking to get a cost estimate on the loge seating before making a final decision.

The estimated cost of the project is $2.4 million.

The training room will be done this year and the seating project after the next basketball season.

Beeghly Center was built in 1971.