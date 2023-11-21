YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees is meeting today to discuss its search for a university president.

The board’s meeting is full of people, some of whom are upset with the board’s pick for university president.

The board had an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon where board members voted to extend the offer to Republican Congressman Bill Johnson.

The board has been trying to fill the position left vacant by Jim Tressel, who retired in February. Johnson, who has served in the US House of Representatives since 2011, was one of three finalists for the job.

There has been public outcry as a result of the pick, with many claiming they were left out of the decision-making process.

Mark Vopat, the spokesperson for YSU’s faculty union, was one of those people who criticized the pick, saying the board did not allow any faculty, staff and students an opportunity to offer any input on potential candidates.

A group of five YSU alumni also wrote a letter to the trustees addressing what they said was the lack of input from those outside of the board.

YSU Board of Trustees was scheduled to hold a press conference following its special meeting “to discuss the presidential search process and the current status of the search.” The board went into executive session at the start of its meeting.

WKBN is at the meeting and will provide updates. Check back here for updates on this developing story.