YSU astronomy professor excited that space trips are not ‘just a NASA thing’ anymore

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – America still has a desire to see what’s out in the universe and explore space. We talked to an astronomy and physics professor at Youngstown State University about his take on what’s next for outer space.

The two latest missions have involved billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos going to space. Both have drawn big interest as people watched the trips from Earth.

There’s still plenty to see and learn. Plus, it helps us keep a more constant presence in space.

Much of the exploration is being done by private companies now. They hope to involve average people someday and give everyone a chance to see what lies beyond Earth.

“Some of these companies are thinking about that going to the moon, lunar lander type thing, going to Mars. So this is now part of the discussion amongst these groups as opposed to just being a NASA thing. So, yes, I am excited for where do we go from here,” said Dr. Patrick Durrell.

Dr. Durrell believes the work that goes into these smaller rockets is impressive, including the feature where they land on the ground instead of splashing down in the water.