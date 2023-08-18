YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –The Youngstown State University Trustees unanimously voted Friday on a resolution to rename One University Plaza to One Tressel Way.

This resolution, and change of the University’s address, intends to honor both President Emeritus Jim Tressel and former First Lady Ellen Tressel for all their accomplishments and extreme dedication while at YSU, according to a release from the university.

“This street renaming reminds us of the impact the Tressels had on our community and the university. Both Jim and Ellen were influential ambassadors representing YSU and the region successfully on the state, national and world stages,” said Mike Peterson, board chair.

Jim Tressel was President of Youngstown State University from January 2014 until February 2023, and remains involved with YSU serving as the Special Assistant to the BOT for Philanthropy and Engagement.