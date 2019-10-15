Robbery of bike outside Main Library in Youngstown prompts YSU alert

Three people were taken into custody for questioning and police are still looking for another person

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University sent out an emergency alert to students Monday night, warning them of a recent robbery near campus.

Youngstown police said a man had his bike stolen near the Main Library on Wick Avenue. He ran inside the library to call police.

Three people were taken into custody for questioning and police are still looking for another person.

He is described as a black male who was wearing an orange hat and white shirt at the time

No weapons were involved.

Editor’s note: This story is corrected to show the library was not robbed and the robbery did not happen inside the library.