YSU adds 3 new board members

A business leader, academic and student trustee were appointed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University has three new board members.

University officials announced Monday that the three new board members include a business professional, a student and a veteran faculty member and administrator at Villanova University.

The three new members appointed by Governor Mike DeWine include:

Joseph J. Kerola, of Hubbard, president and CEO of PI&I Motor Express, one of the nation’s largest flatbed, metal hauling companies.

Galena Lopuchovsky, of Poland, YSU sophomore majoring in Biology. She was appointed student trustee. Lopuchovsky works as a student office assistant in the Office of the President.

Helen K. Lafferty, a two-time YSU alum and veteran administrator and faculty member at Villanova University. She was appointed to the position of national/global trustee.