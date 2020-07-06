Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine gives plan for school reopenings
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

YSU adds 3 new board members

Local News

A business leader, academic and student trustee were appointed

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joseph J. Kerola, Galena Lopuchovsky, Helen K. Lafferty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University has three new board members.

University officials announced Monday that the three new board members include a business professional, a student and a veteran faculty member and administrator at Villanova University.

The three new members appointed by Governor Mike DeWine include:

Joseph J. Kerola, of Hubbard, president and CEO of PI&I Motor Express, one of the nation’s largest flatbed, metal hauling companies.

Galena Lopuchovsky, of Poland, YSU sophomore majoring in Biology. She was appointed student trustee. Lopuchovsky works as a student office assistant in the Office of the President.

Helen K. Lafferty, a two-time YSU alum and veteran administrator and faculty member at Villanova University. She was appointed to the position of national/global trustee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com