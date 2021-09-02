YSU academic center hopes to help students succeed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU wants students to be academically successful, and it has help for any student who’s struggling, no matter the subject.

On Thursday, YSU changed the name of the Resch Center for Student Progress, to the Resch Academic Success Center.

It helps up to 800 students a week get academic coaching.

“Students that attend academic coaching regularly that meet with tutors regularly, have a half a grade to a full letter grade higher. Their GPA goes up when they use our support,” said Becky Varian, director of the center.

The Resch Academic Success Center gives students extra support in how they learn. It helps with content learning and teaches how college students learn.