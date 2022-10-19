YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police and security for the Youngstown City School District are investigating after at least two students had to be treated Tuesday for overdose symptoms.

Initial reports from police said it happened at East High School, though a police report says it happened at Wilson.

City school officials haven’t commented on what happened.

Lt. Gerard Slattery, head of the police department’s Vice Squad, said the students became ill after ingesting something.

Slattery said he could not comment on much of the details of the investigation, but he did say some evidence was collected and will most likely be sent to the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation for testing.

The report says the students who went to the hospital tested positive for THC. They told police that a classmate gave them things to eat.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.