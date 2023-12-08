YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being wounded in a shooting early Friday on the East Side.

Chief of Detectives Capt, Jason Simon said the woman was shot about 12:40 a.m. in the Rockford Village apartment complex. Simon said several adult and juvenile females were chasing after the woman when she was shot.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Simon said one adult and one juvenile were arrested on assault charges but that someone else is suspected of shooting the woman.

It is not yet known why the victim was being pursued by a group of other women, Simon said. He said detectives hope to question the woman if her condition improves.

So far this year, Youngstown has seen 64 people shot, including 17 of 18 homicide victims. In 2022, 71 people were shot in Youngstown, including 21 of 22 homicide victims.