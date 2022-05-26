YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The police department and Mayor Jamael Tito Brown are expected to announce Friday the return of saturation patrols.

A release from the mayor’s office said the city’s “Impact Initiative” will be announced at a 12:30 p.m. Friday news conference.

Joining the police department in the patrols will be members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

The city employed similar patrols last year with help from outside agencies, one of the main reasons being a shortage of manpower in the patrol division.

The extra patrols will concentrate on areas of the city that are known to have high rates of gun crimes and arrests.

One area they would most likely concentrate on this year would be the South Side. Of the 35 total shootings in the city this year, 25 of them, including five homicides, have taken place on the South Side.

That is the same number of shootings in that part of the city as this time last year, which also saw 25 total shootings, including seven homicides. At this time last year the entire city saw 42 total shootings, 11 of them fatal.

Overall in 2021 Youngstown had 139 total shootings, including all 31 homicides.