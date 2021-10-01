YPD seeking information on suspects in shooting downtown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An altercation led to a shooting in downtown Youngstown and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved.

Youngstown police say it happened after midnight Saturday, August 21 on Commerce Street.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, the subjects were involved in a fight that broke out. They’ve captured three surveillance images of the suspects and hope the community can help make an identification.

Photo courtesy of the Youngstown Police Department

Police say soon after the fight, one of the people caught on camera shot a gun at a moving vehicle, but it’s unclear if the car or anyone inside was hit. They’re also unsure which of the subjects shot the gun.

Police say there was noticeable damage done to surrounding cars and businesses.

They’re offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this incident.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the people pictured to please call Detective Sgt. Michael Cox at 330-742-8262 or send an email to sgtmcox@youngstownohio.gov.

You can also call 330-746-CLUE to get in touch with CrimeStoppers.