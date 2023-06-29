YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are calling last night’s stepped-up curfew enforcement “uneventful,” and that’s just the way they wanted it.

Police teamed up with probation officers from juvenile court and members of the city’s CIRV Unit to look for underage teens and children out after 11 p.m.

They also used the time to check on kids serving probation and their families to see if they need any assistance.

“We hit all sides of town. We checked businesses to see if any were hanging out in stories after hours and none of that was seen for a bit of time after curfew, which is very encouraging,” said Capt. Jason Simon.

Those caught repeatedly violating curfew could face citations and fines. Their parents could be charged as well.

Simon said the curfew will be strictly enforced.