YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is partnering with Southside Recycling and Victoria’s Vision for a winter coat giveaway.

The event is in honor of Victoria Allen, who passed away a few years ago. Allen dedicated her life to the community through events like this.

Officers will help hand out coats, hats, gloves, and even boots to families in need.

Youngstown police officers also donate items for the giveaway.

“One of the more fulfilling ones that we do because we get to see the kids come in and get the hats and get the clothing and get what they need for winter,” said Jason Simon, with the Youngstown Police Department.

The giveaway runs from 8 a.m. until supplies run out.

The giveaway is located at 3025 South Avenue at the old fire station.