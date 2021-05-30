YPD needs community’s help to identify suspect in attempted aggravated robbery case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an attempted aggravated robbery.

Detectives released an image of a suspect caught on surveillance video attempting to rob a gas station in Youngstown.

According to the police report, the suspect was described as a Black male who was bald and wearing a black face mask.

The incident happened Friday morning at the Shell gas station located at 504 E. Midlothian Blvd. in Youngstown.

Police arrived at the Shell station at 6:20 a.m. after the “hold up alarm” was triggered, according to the report. They were able to view surveillance footage of the suspect, who had fled the scene.

Witnesses at the gas station said he didn’t get away with any of the cash in the drawer.

Investigating detectives are asking anyone with information to call the department at (330) 742-8YPD or call in a tip anonymously at 330-746-CLUE.

According to the police report, a cash reward is being offered if the tip leads to a conviction in this case.