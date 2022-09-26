YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man was taken into custody Sunday after witnesses said he destroyed his ex-girlfriend’s car and tried to run a person over in a front yard on the South Side.

Shawn Yoder, 36, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault, possession of criminal tools, vandalism, possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Police were called about 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 700 block of Pasadena Avenue where reports said witnesses told them Yoder had smashed out all the windows of a car and a headlight and then he tried to run a person over before driving away. The conflict surrounded romantic attachments.

Yoder was not there when police arrived, but reports said witnesses showed police a video showing Yoder destroying the car and trying to run a person over.

When officers learned Yoder was coming back, they pulled him over in the 600 block of Pasadena Avenue. He was immediately handcuffed and placed in the back of a cruiser.

While officers were searching his vehicle reports said they could hear loud banging noises coming from the cruiser and found Yoder banging his head into the divider between the front and back seats. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for a gash on his forehead before he was booked into the jail.

Reports said inside Yoder’s vehicle police found suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine.