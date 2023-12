YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating a body found on the East Side on Saturday afternoon.

The body of a 20-year-old woman was found on the side of the road on Old McCartney Road between North Blaine Avenue and Route 422. The incident is being treated as a homicide, according to Capt. Jason Simon.

This would mark the 20th homicide in Youngstown for 2023. Last year there were 22.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.