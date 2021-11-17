YPD investigating abduction at convenience store

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Police are investigating after a woman was abducted at the Family Dollar on Canfield Road.



It happened Tuesday night around 10 p.m.



According to the police report, the store manager went to the parking lot to confront someone thought to be shoplifting.



Police say the woman was then pulled into the car and they took off.



The woman was able to free herself from the car, and showed up back at the store.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call the Youngstown Police Department.