YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WYTV) – Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning after receiving reports of shots fired on the city’s South side.

The call came in just before midnight on Thursday, July 16. Youngstown Police Dispatch said they received reports of gunfire on the 600 block of Pasadena Avenue. The report came from the victim after arriving at a local hospital.

