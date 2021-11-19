YPD finds gun after chase where car almost turned over three times

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who fled from a car he wrecked during a chase Thursday evening threw away a gun while he was running.

Jacuet Bazemore, 38, of Pittsburgh, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Reports said Bazemore was the driver of a car police tried to pull over about 6:20 p.m. after he turned in front of an unmarked police car on West Indianola Avenue and almost hit it.

According to police, Bazemore would not stop and led officers on a chase through several city streets, swerving through traffic, driving through yards and almost turning over three times because he was going so fast. He eventually stopped on Hudson Avenue after he damaged the tires and rims and ran away from the car.

As Bazemore was running, reports said police saw him reach for a gun in his back pocket and he threw it in the grass. Officers later found it in the grass in the 3100 block of Hudson Avenue, reports said.