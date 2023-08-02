YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police late Tuesday found a defaced handgun in a car they pulled over for an illegal turn on the South Side.

Casey Partee, 28, of Cleveland, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of a defaced firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor; carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and warrants from Cuyahoga County and municipal court.

Also booked into the jail was the car’s driver, Krisjai Anderson, 20, of Youngstown, on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are both expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said Anderson was driving a car that was pulled over about 11:40 p.m. at West Evergreen Avenue and Market Street for an improper turn. Police saw an open bottle of beer inside and asked Anderson, Partee and a third person out of the car so they could search for other open containers of alcohol.

When Anderson got out of the car, she was clutching her pants pocket and when she was told to let go, a crack pipe fell out, reports said. Reports said police found two more crack pipes and a rock of crack cocaine as well.

Partee was holding a book bag and when police took the bag and searched it, they found a .45-caliber handgun loaded with 9mm ammunition, reports said.

The third person who was in the car was not charged.