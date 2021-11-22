YPD detectives trying to find out why homicide victim was in woman’s home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Plum Street is so out of the way that when the detective supervisor on call Saturday was informed he was needed at the scene of a homicide there, he had to ask where it was.

The street, which runs between High Street and Ridge Avenue on the lower South Side, is so quiet it is not uncommon to see turkeys, deer and the occasional fox trotting around.

But police are trying to figure out how a man in his 20s or 30s wound up shot to death about 1:55 p.m. Saturday in a home in the 500 block of Plum Street.

Cox, who said he was last on the street in the early 2000s to serve a search warrant as part of a drug investigation, said officers were sent to the home for what is termed an “unknown trouble” call and when they arrived they found the victim shot to death inside the home.

Cox said the elderly woman who lives in the home called police, but he added there is no connection that they know of between her and the man who was shot to death.

Cox said investigators are trying to find out why the man was in her house and why someone shot him inside. He said although the man was shot inside the house, he did not live there and he did not know the homeowner.

The homeowner is not suspected of firing any shots and she does not have a weapon, Cox said.

Saturday’s shooting death is the 26th homicide of the year and the first since Sept. 24, when a man was shot and killed on Hughes Street. Police have made an arrest in that case.

Last year, Youngstown had 28 homicides.

For the year, the city has seen 121 people shot overall, as compared 98 overall in 2020. However, since the end of August, when 30 people were shot that month, Youngstown has seen 18 people shot, three fatally.

Plum Street last had a homicide in the 1990s.