YPD detectives catch their breath after weekend of violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley Monday could finally catch his breath after an outbreak of violence beginning Thursday night that killed three people and injured two others in three separate shootings, leading to increased police patrols in some neighborhoods.

Monday, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified Thomas Williams, 34, as the man who was killed about 11:55 p.m. following a shooting at East Lucius and South avenues that sent another man to the hospital.

The coroner has yet to identify a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed about 4:30 p.m. Friday in an SUV at 3405 Market St. A woman was wounded in the same shooting.

About 12 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot and killed during a domestic argument at a 160 E. Auburndale Ave. home. That man’s name has also not yet been released.

Foley said detectives know for sure that Sunday’s homicide is not related to the two Thursday and Friday. As to whether those two are related, Foley said it is too early to say.

It is not clear yet if any charges will be filed in that shooting, Foley said. He said there was an argument before the shooting took place. Detectives will confer with prosecutors to see if any charges should be filed.

In the death of Williams, Foley said it appears whoever killed him was on foot and walked to the spot where Williams was killed and the other man wounded. Williams died less than 10 feet away from where a man was killed in November.

Detectives have yet to determine a motive for his death nor the death of the man who was killed Friday, Foley said.

The twin killings, however, kicked off extra officers to augment the department’s gun interdiction patrols, where officers patrol streets that have been prone to violence to look for guns.

Since the patrols started in October, they have made more than 30 arrests and seized over 40 guns.

The city now has five homicides in 2021. At this point last year, the city had eight homicides and 28 total.

As of Monday, there have been 13 people shot in the city this year. At this point last year, 16 people had been shot.