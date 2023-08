STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — We’re working to learn more information about a crash involving a Youngstown police cruiser.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Poland Avenue in Struthers near Walton Street.

Police say the officer was traveling with her lights and sirens on when another vehicle failed to yield.

The officer was taken to the hospital, where she’s in stable condition.

The people in the other car are OK.

Stan Boney and Domenic Weser contributed to this report.