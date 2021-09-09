YPD celebrates officers with awards ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police took time Thursday to recognize some of its finest.

The department held its annual Awards Ceremony, which actually covered both 2021 and 2020 after the event had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

Chief Carl Davis presented nearly 90 awards and commendations with a number of the recipients being selected more than once.

“This ceremony is definitely a welcoming distraction from the day-to-day war with the violence that these guys come up against every day, so this is a great distraction and just our way of saying thank you,” Davis said.

Awards were presented in half a dozen categories, including meritorious service, excellent duty and life saving.